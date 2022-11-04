EVANSTON, Ill. — There’s another push to get guns off the streets in Evanston.

The Evanston Police Department is pairing with the Evanston Community Foundation and Mount Zion Baptist Church to host a gun buyback event on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The amnesty-based event (meaning no arrests) allows residents to return unwanted guns for compensation: $125 per gun and $30 for ammunition and bb guns.

The event is open to Evanston, Skokie, Wilmette, and Northside Chicago residents.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, located at1113 Clark Street in Evanston, will host the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.