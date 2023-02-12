A person was shot on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Evanston, according to police.

EVANSTON, Ill. — A person was shot Sunday afternoon near a place of worship in Evanston, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 4:10 p.m. near Payne Street and Ashland Avenue.

In a tweet, police said a person fired two rounds at another person, who was struck at least once.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, police said.

Police said they took a person into custody and recovered a firearm.

While the shooting happened near a place of worship, Evanston police said an initial investigation shows this was a dispute and religion wasn’t a motive.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.