EVANSTON, Ill. — A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death Saturday night by her brother in Evanston amid a fight over chores. Officials said a dispute over household chores sparked the incident.

Authorities say Andy Aphour admitted to fatally stabbing his sister Karen Aphour inside a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue.

Authorities discovered the woman inside with multiple stab wounds. First responders took the wounded woman to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Andy Aphour faces a first-degree murder charge. Appearing in court Monday, he was held on a $300,000 bond and ordered to surrender his passport.

He is next due in court on Monday, May 2.