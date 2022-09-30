EVANSTON, Ill — An Evanston man was charged with robbing two USPS postal carriers.

Earlier this week, police issued a warning after two postal workers were robbed. The most recent incident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers learned a carrier was robbed and assaulted.

One day earlier, around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Monroe Street, two offenders stole from another USPS carrier.

In both instances, the offenders swiped the postal carrier’s arrow keys, which allow access to secured vestibules and common areas of condo and apartment buildings.

Everett Pullett was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after police stopped his vehicle on the 900 block of Ridge Avenue. Pullett matched the description of the robbery suspect and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Police said their investigation included an execution of a search warrant at Pullett’s residence. During the search, a handgun and robbed items were recovered.

The man is being charged with two felony counts of armed robbery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He is due in bond court Friday in Skokie.