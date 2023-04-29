EVANSTON, Ill. — A man has been charged after being arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened near Clark Street Beach in Evanston a little more than two weeks ago.

Jalen Murray, 20.

Evanston police said 20-year-old Jalen Murray was charged with 1 felony count of first degree murder and 2 felony counts of attempted first degree murder after being arrested Friday.

Back on April 12 around 8:10 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of Sheridan Road near Clark Street Beach on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.

One victim, identified by police as Jacquis Irby, was pronounced dead on scene. Two other victims, who police say are both 15-year-old boys from Skokie, survived their injuries.

Initial investigation by detectives showed two small groups of people got into an argument outside the entry to Clark Street Beach. The argument escalated. with at least one offender firing a handgun into the group that contained the three victims. After the shooting, the offenders immediately fled the area.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is still active and on-going.

If you or someone you know has information that could aid police in the investigation of this incident, Evanston police encourage you to reach out to their detective bureau at 847-866-5040, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and start your message with EPDTIP.