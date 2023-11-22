EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Health and Human Services Department (EHHSD) said they are investigating a confirmed norovirus outbreak at a local taco restaurant with the help of Northwestern university.

According to the EHHSD, the confirmed outbreak took place Saturday, Nov. 18, at Big Wig Tacos & Burritos, where a “$1 Burrito for Northwestern Students” was taking place that afternoon and evening.

Two days later on Monday, the EHHSD said they started receiving complaints, which prompted an investigation of Big Wig Tacos & Burritos. Based on information gathered during the investigation, individuals said they experienced stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea after consuming food at the $1 burrito event.

According to the EHHSD, the restaurant has fully cooperated with the investigation, and staff confirmed the presence of an employee health policy and reviewed cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

Sometimes incorrectly referred to as the “stomach flu”, norovirus is not related to the flu or influenza. Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that affects people of all ages. Symptoms include:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Stomach pain

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed and typically begins to feel better within one to three days. Seek medical attention if symptoms become severe.

Norovirus is highly contagious and spreads easily. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an individual can get the virus by:

Having direct contact with someone with norovirus, such as by caring for them, sharing food or eating utensils with them, or eating food handled by them.

Eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus.

Touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then putting your unwashed fingers in your mouth.

To protect yourself and others from norovirus, wash your hands thoroughly and often with soap and water. Avoid preparing food for others, or working in a daycare center, healthcare facility, or food service establishment if you have gastrointestinal symptoms.

All individuals who dined at Big Wig Tacos & Burritos on Nov. 18 are encouraged to take this survey from the EHHSD.

For more information, please email the Evanston Health and Human Services Department at health@cityofevanston.org, or call/text 847-448-4311. For convenience, residents may simply dial 3-1-1 in Evanston.