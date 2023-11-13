EVANSTON, Ill. — Leaders in Evanston are expected to take a final vote Monday on a proposal to build a new Northwestern football stadium.

Northwestern University is proposing to tear down Ryan Field, the 97-year-old stadium that looms over an upscale residential neighborhood, and replace it with a privately funded $800 million facility that the university envisions as a venue for concerts and other events.

The university originally requested a zoning amendment allowing for 15 concerts, but in the face of opposition, it dropped that number to six, which authorities told the commission is the minimum number it needs to bring in the revenue to sustain the stadium’s operations.

Some residents are concerned that the new stadium on game days – and potential concert nights could bring increased congestion affect access to emergency services.

City council members are said to be evenly divided, meaning the tie-breaker will likely fall to mayor Daniel Biss. He has not said how he will vote.