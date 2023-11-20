EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston may finally decide on the future of Northwestern’s Ryan Field Monday night.

A special meeting of the Evanston city council set to convene at 6 p.m. on Monday for an all important vote of the redesign of Ryan Field.

Northwestern University wants to rebuild their almost century old football stadium, Ryan Field, which would cost an estimated $800 million.

The university also want to host six concerts a year and other events at the new venue, which would require to be rezoned. But, a lot of people in the area are not on board the plan after citing problems such as noise and traffic congestion.

To get the greenlight, Northwestern has put forth a package of concessions originally valued at around $100 million over 10 years. But, the university dug a little deeper and made a new offer last week now worth about $175 million to the city over 15 years.

Some of those concessions include things like payments of $3 million annually to the “good neighbor fund” to further projects of interest to the school and the city, a half a million a year commitment toward racial equity programming and 2 million annually toward financial aid for Evanston high schoolers hoping to attend northwestern.

Monday night’s vote on the rezone was meant to happen last week, but the council decided to table it, saying they wanted more time to review the amended proposal from Northwestern.

