EVANSTON, Ill. — All Evanston beaches reopened for swimming Thursday after city officials deemed the waters safe.

Swimming at Evanston beaches had been off-limits due to high levels of unsafe E. coli that were detected over the weekend. The scare came after untreated wastewater from the Chicago River was drained into Lake Michigan to ease heavy flooding.

Despite restrictions on swimming, Evanston beaches remained open to locals.

All Evanston beaches re-opened for swimming at 10:30 a.m.