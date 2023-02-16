EVANSTON, Ill. — Police reported that an elderly man was hit by a car in Evanston early Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was struck by a moving car near Main Street at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Sheridan Road around 5:10 a.m.

Police say the man suffered a head injury and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Police believed that alcohol was not a factor in the incident. The driver did not flee the scene.

Evanston Police urges drivers to avoid Main Street to get to Sheridan Road. Closure is expected to go through morning commute.