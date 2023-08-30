The amnesty-based gun buyback provided an opportunity to turn in unwanted or unused firearms so they could be disposed of properly. (Photo: EPD)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police collected more than 70 weapons at an amnesty-based gun buyback event this past weekend, the department said Wednesday.

Held on Saturday, Aug. 26, the gun buyback event was held in partnership with the Evanston Community Foundation and Mount Zion Baptist Church.

All told, 73 weapons were turned in, 44 of which were firearms, police said. Other weapons collected include various pellet guns, BB guns, airsoft guns, and ammunition.

Participants who turned in a firearm received $100. Returners of pellet, BB, airsoft guns and ammunition received $25.

The weapons collected will be destroyed per state and federal guidelines.