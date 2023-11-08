EVANSTON, Ill. — The City of Evanston is offering a promotion this holiday season where community members and visitors can enjoy free parking while holiday shopping in the city’s business district.

According to city officials, Park Evanston app users can enjoy up to two hours of free parking once daily per account/license plate from Nov. 22, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024. To take part in the promotion, all users have to do is enter the code “Holiday2023” to access two free hours of street parking on the app.

More in-depth directions on how to apply the promotion can be found at the bottom of this article.

“We’ve improved upon our annual free holiday parking campaign, ensuring wide accessibility for community members and visitors, encouraging them to experience the holiday charm of Evanston while contributing to our local economy,” said City Manager Luke Stowe.

Steps to access free parking promotion

Step 1: Download the Park Evanston app, available for both iOS and Android devices

Step 2: Start your parking session through the app

Step 3: Tap “Redeem” and enter the validation code: Holiday2023

Note that terms and conditions may apply, and the offer has no cash value except where required by law. Free parking is only available through the mobile app. Payment is required if using a paybox