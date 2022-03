EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are working to identify the body of a woman found in the 500 block of Sheridan Square at Garden Park in Evanston.

Police said the body washed up on the shores of Lake Michigan, about four blocks east and two blocks south of missing activist Elise Malory’s apartment.

Malary, a prominent transgender rights activist in the area has not been seen since March 9 and was reported missing on March 15.

Evanston police were unable to confirm the identity of the body found.