EVANSTON, Ill. — A 66-year-old Gurnee man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting at a 39-year-old Wheeling man amid a financial dispute in Evanston, police said Tuesday.

Alex Gorobets faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Both are felonies.

According to police, the shooting incident occurred Sunday just before 4:10 p.m. in the area of Ashland Avenue and Payne Street. Both men were standing in the parking lot of the Evanston Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses when the 66-year-old suspect produced a firearm. Amid what police called “an alleged financial deal gone wrong,” the suspect fired two rounds at the victim while a struggle over the gun ensued.

“The victim blocked one round by holding up a bag containing an iPad,” police said. “It is believed the second round struck the pavement.”

The victim and the victim’s brother were able to subdue the Gorobets, police added.

Besides the victim’s minor hand injury, a graze wound to the thumb from when the bullet struck the iPad, no one else was injured during the incident.

Gorobets is due in court on Feb. 28.