EVANSTON, Ill. — At least four people are injured, one seriously, after a tree fell onto a sidewalk in Evanston, according to police.

The incident happened after noon Thursday in the 2000 block of Sheridan, near Jacobs Center on Northwestern University’s Evanston campus.

According to police, a tree fell striking four pedestrians. Three were transported to Evanston Hospital, one with serious injuries. One person was released at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.