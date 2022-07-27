Servando Hamros was shot dead in Evanston, according to police.

EVANSTON, Ill. — A person has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man killed earlier this month while playing Pokemon Go with his child at an Evanston park.

Evanston police said a man will be in court Wednesday afternoon but did not provide further information regarding the arrest.

Servando Hamros, 29, was found dead on July 13 in a park in the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard.

Hamros was in the park playing Pokemon Go with his 6-year-old daughter when police said he may have gotten into an argument with an unknown number of people.

Police said that’s when shots were fired. His daughter was shot at, but was not injured.

Hamros’ mother said he was a good father who lived for his children. She said his girls, the 6-year-old and a 10-year-old daughter, were everything to him.

No further information was provided.