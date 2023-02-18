EVANSTON, Ill. — Nine people and a dog are displaced after a multi-family house fire Saturday morning in Evanston.

According to the Evanston Fire Department, firefighters found smoke and fire on the second floor of the home when they responded around 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hartrey Street.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes, the fire department said. The cause is still under investigation.

One firefighter was injured and got medical care on the scene, but didn’t want to go to a hospital, the fire department said.

No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents and dog displaced due to the smoke and water damage.