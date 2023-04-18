EVANSTON, Ill. — An 8-year-old boy on Tuesday allegedly told his teacher that he bought a loaded handgun magazine to school, prompting a school lockdown while Evanston police investigated.

The boy has since been released to his family and will not be referred to juvenile court due to his age, police said. The department’s probe found that the boy did not intend to cause harm. The recovered magazine was from a handgun that belonged to a family member.

The handgun is now in Evanston police’s possession.

Officers responded to Lincolnwood School in the 2600 block of Colfax Street and searched the grounds. Once a check for firearms yielded no results, District 65 officials lifted the lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing and the family is cooperating, police added.