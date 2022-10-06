EVANSTON, Ill. — All boaters are accounted for after multiple boats capsized on Lake Michigan Thursday after a sudden change in weather and conditions.

Around 5 p.m., the Evanston Fire Department responded to calls of multiple capsized boats in the area of Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street Boat Launch. Arriving fire crews witnessed five overturned boats. Evanston fire personnel initiated an immediate full-water rescue response.

As a result, divers pulled eight people from the water. None required additional medical treatment.

A Chicago Fire Department helicopter unit assisted with the search.