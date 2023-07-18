EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police announced Tuesday an arrest in a hit and run that took place in February.

Police said 66-year-old Eugenia Kuczynska has been charged in the February 8 incident that injured Yun Park, 53.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 8, surveillance video from a nearby business shows Park crossing Chicago Avenue westbound at Dempster when a white SUV turning left from Dempster onto Chicago hits her and keeps going.

A passing driver saw Park lying in the street and called 911.

Several days later, surveillance video of the incident was discovered and given to police.

The Evanston Police Traffic Bureau investigated and determined the suspect vehicle was a Nissan Rogue. According to a statement from Evanston police, the Nissan was captured on multiple surveillance cameras while traveling through Skokie and Evanston prior to the crash. Cameras were unable to capture the license plate details however.

Evanston police said two traffic officers continued to investigate and analyze surveillance video.

“Their lengthy investigative efforts revealed a suspect vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, that consistently traveled the same traffic pattern as the Nissan Rogue that struck the victim on February 18,” the statement from police said.

On July 14, the traffic officers contacted the suspect vehicle and driver. The officers conducted an interview with the driver and owner, Eugenia Kuczynska and during the interview, “Kuczynska made an incriminating statement regarding her involvement in the hit-and-run crash,” police said.

Kuczynska was placed her under arrest. She has been charged with failure to render aid or provide information while involved in a traffic crash, as well as failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian. Police said “the investigation did not produce the evidence necessary for felony charges.”

Kuczynska posted bond and is due in court July 28.

Park is the longtime owner of Soapie’s Dry Cleaning and Tailoring in Evanston and the president of the Main-Dempster Mile’s Board of Directors. She suffered a head injury from the incident.