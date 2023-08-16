EVANSTON, Ill. — A 60-year-old woman was struck and killed Tuesday night in Evanston.

Just after 9:35 p.m., authorities responded to the 1300 block of Central Street on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said 60-year-old Rabia Ahmed, of Lincolnwood, was attempting to cross the roadway mid-block when she was struck.

The driver of the vehicle, a 65 year-old man, of Skokie, was not injured and he remained at the scene.

Ahmed was transported to Northshore Evanston where she was pronounced dead.

The NORTAF Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) was activated to assist with the crash investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact police at 847-866-5079.