EVANSTON, Ill. — A second male has been charged in connection with an Apil triple shooting near Northwestern University that left one man dead.

On April 12, just before 8:30 p.m., shots were fired at Clark Street Beach near the 1800 block of Sheridan Road. Evanston police found an 18-year-old, later identified as Jacquis Irby, and two 15-year-old boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

Irby was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Evanston man charged in connection to fatal shooting near Clark Street Beach

The other two victims, both male residents of Skokie, survived their injuries.

Initial investigation by detectives showed two small groups of people got into an argument outside the entry to Clark Street Beach. The argument escalated, with two offenders firing a handgun into the group.

After the shooting, police said the offenders fled the area.

On Thrusdsay, police charged 19-year-old Tacorey Magitt, of Chicago, with one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

RELATED: Northwestern criticizes its own response to deadly shooting steps from campus

In April, Evanston police booked 20-year-old Jalen Murray on the same charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at (847) 866-5040