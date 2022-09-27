Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Two postal carriers were robbed in as many days, prompting Evanston police to issue a warning about the increased risk of package thefts as the holiday season approaches.

The most recent incident occurred just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers learned a United States Postal Service carrier was robbed and assaulted by a single offender. One day earlier, around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Monroe Street, two offenders stole from another USPS carrier.

In both instances, the offenders swiped the postal carrier’s arrow keys, which allow access to secured vestibules and common areas of condo and apartment buildings.

Evanston police used this incident to remind locals of the following:

Track your packages and use delivery alerts.

Don’t leave your delivered mail and packages unattended.

Add delivery instructions to leave it in a specified location.

Request a signature at delivery.

Arrange for delivery to a secured postal box, UPS, or FedEx store.

Work with your condo association or apartment management to increase the security of common areas where packages are delivered.

Anyone with information should contact the police at (847) 866-5040