EVANSTON, Ill. — One person is hospitalized after a structure fire in Evanston forced two people from their home.

Evanston fire responded around 6 p.m. to the 800 block of Grey Avenue to billowing black smoke and heavy flames coming from the back of the single-family residence.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes but the severe damage caused the displacement of all residents living inside the house.

The occupants left the house on their own accord, with one person taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No firefighters were hurt.