EVANSTON, Ill. — 13 individuals have been displaced after a fire erupted at a residential building in Evanston Thursday morning.

According to Evanston police, officers were dispatched to a fire on the third floor of a three-story courtyard complex at the 900 block of Judson Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

With the help of neighboring fire departments, tenants were all safely evacuated and firefighters were able to contain the incident within an hour.

Police say there were no reports of injuries but two cats were found dead.

American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced individuals.

There is currently no defined cause to the fire and WGN is actively following this incident.