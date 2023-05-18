CHICAGO — Three reasons why Saturday Night Live has been going viral the past few seasons are coming to the Windy City.

Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy of “Please Don’t Destroy” will perform live at The Vic Theatre in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood on Thursday, July 20.

The New York-based comedy trio hit the main stream after they became writers and performers on the legendary Saturday Night Live in 2021. Please Don’t Destroy also was part of The Hollywood Reporter’s “50 Most Influential People in Comedy in 2022.“

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

For ticket information, click here.