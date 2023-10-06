CHICAGO — Before fall ends and winter begins, make sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful walking weather before it’s too late.

Grab yourself an unlimited ride day pass for the CTA and enjoy the city of Chicago with a drink at a local bar or restaurant at nearly every Blue Line station.

Find a list of “Bars and pubs” and “Restaurants” with a 3.8 rating and above on Google, as well as within a 10 to 15 minute walk to and from the specific CTA Blue line station below.

Rosemont

Bub City — 4.3 Rating

  • 5441 Park Place

Park Tavern — 4.0 Rating

  • 5433 Park Place

Red Bar — 3.9 Rating

  • 9300 West Bryn Mawr Avenue

Cumberland

Bar Louie O’Hare — 3.9 Rating

  • 5615 North Cumberland Avenue

Harlem (O’Hare Branch)

Earnie’s Tap — 4.7 Rating

  • 7112 West Higgins Avenue

Teaser’s Pub — 4.1 Rating

  • 7123 West Higgins Avenue

Jefferson Park

Rex Tavern — 4.6 Rating

  • 4933 North Milwaukee Avenue

Jefferson Inn — 4.3 Rating

  • 4874 North Milwaukee Avenue

The District House — 4.5 Rating

  • 5722 West Higgins Avenue

Montrose

5th Province — 4.8 Rating

  • 4626 North Knox Avenue

O’Donnell’s — 4.5 Rating

  • 4500 North Elston Avenue

Irving Park

The Unforgettable Bar — 4.2 Rating

  • 4206 West Irving Park Road

The Cabin at Old Irving — 4.6 Rating

  • 4104 North Pulaski Road

Paddy Mac’s — 4.5 Rating

  • 4157 North Pulaski Road

Brudder’s Sports Bar — 4.4 Rating

  • 3600 North Pulaski Road

PL Lounge — 4.4 Rating

  • 3456 North Pulaski Road

Hock Shop — 4.5 Rating

  • 4369 North Elston Avenue

Belmont

Small Bar — 4.7 Rating

  • 2956 North Albany Avenue

Logan Square

Off Site Bar — 4.5 Rating

  • 2657 North Kedzie Avenue

The Old Plank — 4.4 Rating

  • 2700 North Milwaukee Avenue

The Walk In — 4.6 Rating

  • 2727 North Milwaukee Avenue

Bialystok Pub — 4.6 Rating

  • 3653 West Diversey Avenue

California

Logan 11 Bar & Kitchen — 4.6 Rating

  • 2230 North Milwaukee Avenue

Spilt Milk — 4.5 Rating

  • 2758 West Fullerton Avenue

Bob Inn — 4.6 Rating

  • 2609 West Fullerton Avenue

Cole’s Bar — 4.5 Rating

  • 2338 North Milwaukee Avenue

Slippery Slope — 4.2 Rating

  • 2357 North Milwaukee Avenue

The Heavy Feather — 4.6 Rating

  • 2357 North Milwaukee Avenue

Emporium Arcade Bar — 4.4 Rating

  • 2363 North Milwaukee Avenue

The Pink Squirrel — 4.4 Rating

  • 2414 North Milwaukee Avenue

Western (O’Hare Branch)

Green Eye Lounge — 4.5 Rating

  • 2403 West Homer Street

Floyd’s Pub — 4.4 Rating

  • 1944 North Oakley Avenue

Jack & Ginger’s — 4.3 Rating

  • 2048 West Armitage Avenue

The Corner Bar — 4.7 Rating

  • 2224 North Leavitt Street

Web Pub Bucktown — 4.8 Rating

  • 2026 West Webster Avenue

Lottie’s Pub — 4.4 Rating

  • 1925 West Cortland Street

Damen

Estelle’s Cafe & Lounge — 4.4 Rating

  • 2013 West North Avenue

Gracie O’Malley’s – Wicker Park — 4.7 Rating

  • 1635 North Milwaukee Avenue

Pint — 4.2 Rating

  • 1547 North Milwaukee Avenue

Division

Whiskey Business — 4.1 Rating

  • 1367 North Milwaukee Avenue

Bangers & Lace Wicker Park — 4.4 Rating

  • 1670 West Division Street

Little Vicious — 4.2 Rating

  • 1725 West Division Street

Gold Star Bar — 4.3 Rating

  • 1755 West Division Street

Black Hole Bar — 4.7 Rating

  • 1942 West Division Street

The Inner Town Pub — 4.6 Rating

  • 1935 West Thomas Street

Chicago

Matchbox Bar — 4.7 Rating

  • 770 North Milwaukee Avenue

The Dandy Crown — 4.3 Rating

  • 694 North Milwaukee Avenue

Five Star Bar — 4.5 Rating

  • 1424 West Chicago Avenue

Chipp Inn — 4.7 Rating

  • 832 North Greenview Avenue

Irish Nobleman Pub — 4.4 Rating

  • 1367 West Erie Street

Grand

The Aderdeen Tap — 4.6 Rating

  • 440 North Aberdeen Street

Kinzie On The Rocks — 4.9 Rating

  • 370 North Desplaines Street

Jefferson Tap & Grille — 4.4 Rating

  • 325 North Jefferson Street

New Line Tavern — 4.3 Rating

  • 201 North Clinton Street

Clark/Lake

Monk’s Pub — 4.5 Rating

  • 205 West Lake Street

Randolph Tavern — 4.0 Rating

  • 188 West Randolph Street

Billy Goat Tavern (Millennium Park) — 4.2 Rating

  • 60 East Lake Street

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill — 4.2 Rating

  • 216 North Wabash Avenue

House of Blues — 4.4 Rating

  • 329 North Dearborn Street

Mother Hubbard’s Sports Pub — 4.2 Rating

  • 5 West Hubbard Street

O’Callaghan’s — 4.3 Rating

  • 29 West Hubbard Street

Shamrock Club — 4.5 Rating

  • 210 West Kinzie Street

Washington

Cardozo’s Pub — 4.1 Rating

  • 170 West Washington Street

Stocks & Blondes — 4.3 Rating

  • 40 North Wells Street

Monroe

Vol. 39 — 4.7 Rating

  • 39 South LaSalle Street

Lockwood Restaurant & Bar — 4.3 Rating

  • 17 East Monroe Street

Miller’s Pub — 4.4 Rating

  • 134 South Wabash Avenue

2Twenty2 Tavern — 4.5 Rating

  • 222 South Wabash Avenue

Jackson

Brando’s Speakeasy — 4.3 Rating

  • 343 South Dearborn Street

Franklin Tap — 4.2 Rating

  • 325 South Franklin Street

LaSalle

O’Neil’s on Wells — 4.1 Rating

  • 411 South Wells Street

First Draft — 4.5 Rating

  • 649 South Clark Street

Half Sour — 4.4 Rating

  • 755 South Clark Street

Kasey’s Tavern — 4.6 Rating

  • 701 South Dearborn Street

Bar Louie Printers Row — 4.2 Rating

  • 47 West Polk Street

Clinton

Snorkelbox — 5.0 Rating

  • 433 West Van Buren Street

The Junction Pub — 4.1 Rating

  • 222 South Riverside Plaza

UIC-Halsted

Third Rail Tavern — 4.5 Rating

  • 1133 West Madison Street

Dugans — 4.2 Rating

  • 128 South Halsted Street

Fox Bar — 4.6 Rating

  • 113-125 North Green Street

Haymarket Pub & Brewery — 4.3 Rating

  • 737 West Randolph Street

Racine

Billy Goat Tavern (near United Center) — 4.2 Rating

  • 1535 West Madison Street

The Bar 10 Doors — 4.2 Rating

  • 1251 West Taylor Street

Taylor Street Tap — 4.6 Rating

  • 1358 West Taylor Street

Hawkeye’s Bar — 4.2 Rating

  • 1458 West Taylor Street

Illinois Medical District

Park Tavern — 4.2 Rating

  • 1645 West Jackson Boulevard

Western (Forest Park Branch)

The Slide Bar — 4.4 Rating

  • 939 South Western Avenue

The Dopest Bar & Grill — 4.0 Rating

  • 2343 West Roosevelt Road

Oak Park

Avenue Ale House — 4.0 Rating

  • 825 South Oak Park Avenue

Kettlestrings Tavern — 4.2 Rating

  • 800 South Oak Park Avenue

Fitzgerald’s Sidebar — 4.6 Rating

  • 1207 Clarence Avenue

Harlem (Forest Park Branch)

FatDuck Tavern & Grill — 4.5 Rating

  • 7218 Madison Street

O’Sullivan’s Public House — 4.4 Rating

  • 7244 Madison Street

Shanahan’s — 4.0 Rating

  • 7353 Madison Street

Doc Ryan’s Bar & Grill — 3.9 Rating

  • 7432 Madison Street

Forest Park

Angelo O’Leary’s — 4.3 Rating

  • 7522 Madison Street

Blueberry Hill — 4.4 Rating

  • 427 Des Plaines Avenue

Carole’s Next Best Thing — 4.2 Rating

  • 7307 Roosevelt Road

Lucky’s Bar — 4.4 Rating

  • 7123 Roosevelt Road