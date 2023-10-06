CHICAGO — Before fall ends and winter begins, make sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful walking weather before it’s too late.

Grab yourself an unlimited ride day pass for the CTA and enjoy the city of Chicago with a drink at a local bar or restaurant at nearly every Blue Line station.

Find a list of “Bars and pubs” and “Restaurants” with a 3.8 rating and above on Google, as well as within a 10 to 15 minute walk to and from the specific CTA Blue line station below.

Rosemont

Bub City — 4.3 Rating

5441 Park Place

Park Tavern — 4.0 Rating

5433 Park Place

Red Bar — 3.9 Rating

9300 West Bryn Mawr Avenue

Cumberland

Bar Louie O’Hare — 3.9 Rating

5615 North Cumberland Avenue

Harlem (O’Hare Branch)

Earnie’s Tap — 4.7 Rating

7112 West Higgins Avenue

Teaser’s Pub — 4.1 Rating

7123 West Higgins Avenue

Jefferson Park

Rex Tavern — 4.6 Rating

4933 North Milwaukee Avenue

Jefferson Inn — 4.3 Rating

4874 North Milwaukee Avenue

The District House — 4.5 Rating

5722 West Higgins Avenue

Montrose

5th Province — 4.8 Rating

4626 North Knox Avenue

O’Donnell’s — 4.5 Rating

4500 North Elston Avenue

Irving Park

The Unforgettable Bar — 4.2 Rating

4206 West Irving Park Road

The Cabin at Old Irving — 4.6 Rating

4104 North Pulaski Road

Paddy Mac’s — 4.5 Rating

4157 North Pulaski Road

Brudder’s Sports Bar — 4.4 Rating

3600 North Pulaski Road

PL Lounge — 4.4 Rating

3456 North Pulaski Road

Hock Shop — 4.5 Rating

4369 North Elston Avenue

Belmont

Small Bar — 4.7 Rating

2956 North Albany Avenue

Logan Square

Off Site Bar — 4.5 Rating

2657 North Kedzie Avenue

The Old Plank — 4.4 Rating

2700 North Milwaukee Avenue

The Walk In — 4.6 Rating

2727 North Milwaukee Avenue

Bialystok Pub — 4.6 Rating

3653 West Diversey Avenue

California

Logan 11 Bar & Kitchen — 4.6 Rating

2230 North Milwaukee Avenue

Spilt Milk — 4.5 Rating

2758 West Fullerton Avenue

Bob Inn — 4.6 Rating

2609 West Fullerton Avenue

Cole’s Bar — 4.5 Rating

2338 North Milwaukee Avenue

Slippery Slope — 4.2 Rating

2357 North Milwaukee Avenue

The Heavy Feather — 4.6 Rating

2357 North Milwaukee Avenue

Emporium Arcade Bar — 4.4 Rating

2363 North Milwaukee Avenue

The Pink Squirrel — 4.4 Rating

2414 North Milwaukee Avenue

Western (O’Hare Branch)

Green Eye Lounge — 4.5 Rating

2403 West Homer Street

Floyd’s Pub — 4.4 Rating

1944 North Oakley Avenue

Jack & Ginger’s — 4.3 Rating

2048 West Armitage Avenue

The Corner Bar — 4.7 Rating

2224 North Leavitt Street

Web Pub Bucktown — 4.8 Rating

2026 West Webster Avenue

Lottie’s Pub — 4.4 Rating

1925 West Cortland Street

Damen

Estelle’s Cafe & Lounge — 4.4 Rating

2013 West North Avenue

Gracie O’Malley’s – Wicker Park — 4.7 Rating

1635 North Milwaukee Avenue

Pint — 4.2 Rating

1547 North Milwaukee Avenue

Division

Whiskey Business — 4.1 Rating

1367 North Milwaukee Avenue

Bangers & Lace Wicker Park — 4.4 Rating

1670 West Division Street

Little Vicious — 4.2 Rating

1725 West Division Street

Gold Star Bar — 4.3 Rating

1755 West Division Street

Black Hole Bar — 4.7 Rating

1942 West Division Street

The Inner Town Pub — 4.6 Rating

1935 West Thomas Street

Chicago

Matchbox Bar — 4.7 Rating

770 North Milwaukee Avenue

The Dandy Crown — 4.3 Rating

694 North Milwaukee Avenue

Five Star Bar — 4.5 Rating

1424 West Chicago Avenue

Chipp Inn — 4.7 Rating

832 North Greenview Avenue

Irish Nobleman Pub — 4.4 Rating

1367 West Erie Street

Grand

The Aderdeen Tap — 4.6 Rating

440 North Aberdeen Street

Kinzie On The Rocks — 4.9 Rating

370 North Desplaines Street

Jefferson Tap & Grille — 4.4 Rating

325 North Jefferson Street

New Line Tavern — 4.3 Rating

201 North Clinton Street

Clark/Lake

Monk’s Pub — 4.5 Rating

205 West Lake Street

Randolph Tavern — 4.0 Rating

188 West Randolph Street

Billy Goat Tavern (Millennium Park) — 4.2 Rating

60 East Lake Street

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill — 4.2 Rating

216 North Wabash Avenue

House of Blues — 4.4 Rating

329 North Dearborn Street

Mother Hubbard’s Sports Pub — 4.2 Rating

5 West Hubbard Street

O’Callaghan’s — 4.3 Rating

29 West Hubbard Street

Shamrock Club — 4.5 Rating

210 West Kinzie Street

Washington

Cardozo’s Pub — 4.1 Rating

170 West Washington Street

Stocks & Blondes — 4.3 Rating

40 North Wells Street

Monroe

Vol. 39 — 4.7 Rating

39 South LaSalle Street

Lockwood Restaurant & Bar — 4.3 Rating

17 East Monroe Street

Miller’s Pub — 4.4 Rating

134 South Wabash Avenue

2Twenty2 Tavern — 4.5 Rating

222 South Wabash Avenue

Jackson

Brando’s Speakeasy — 4.3 Rating

343 South Dearborn Street

Franklin Tap — 4.2 Rating

325 South Franklin Street

LaSalle

O’Neil’s on Wells — 4.1 Rating

411 South Wells Street

First Draft — 4.5 Rating

649 South Clark Street

Half Sour — 4.4 Rating

755 South Clark Street

Kasey’s Tavern — 4.6 Rating

701 South Dearborn Street

Bar Louie Printers Row — 4.2 Rating

47 West Polk Street

Clinton

Snorkelbox — 5.0 Rating

433 West Van Buren Street

The Junction Pub — 4.1 Rating

222 South Riverside Plaza

UIC-Halsted

Third Rail Tavern — 4.5 Rating

1133 West Madison Street

Dugans — 4.2 Rating

128 South Halsted Street

Fox Bar — 4.6 Rating

113-125 North Green Street

Haymarket Pub & Brewery — 4.3 Rating

737 West Randolph Street

Racine

Billy Goat Tavern (near United Center) — 4.2 Rating

1535 West Madison Street

The Bar 10 Doors — 4.2 Rating

1251 West Taylor Street

Taylor Street Tap — 4.6 Rating

1358 West Taylor Street

Hawkeye’s Bar — 4.2 Rating

1458 West Taylor Street



Illinois Medical District

Park Tavern — 4.2 Rating

1645 West Jackson Boulevard

Western (Forest Park Branch)

The Slide Bar — 4.4 Rating

939 South Western Avenue

The Dopest Bar & Grill — 4.0 Rating

2343 West Roosevelt Road

Oak Park

Avenue Ale House — 4.0 Rating

825 South Oak Park Avenue

Kettlestrings Tavern — 4.2 Rating

800 South Oak Park Avenue

Fitzgerald’s Sidebar — 4.6 Rating

1207 Clarence Avenue

Harlem (Forest Park Branch)

FatDuck Tavern & Grill — 4.5 Rating

7218 Madison Street

O’Sullivan’s Public House — 4.4 Rating

7244 Madison Street

Shanahan’s — 4.0 Rating

7353 Madison Street

Doc Ryan’s Bar & Grill — 3.9 Rating

7432 Madison Street

Forest Park

Angelo O’Leary’s — 4.3 Rating

7522 Madison Street

Blueberry Hill — 4.4 Rating

427 Des Plaines Avenue

Carole’s Next Best Thing — 4.2 Rating

7307 Roosevelt Road

Lucky’s Bar — 4.4 Rating

7123 Roosevelt Road