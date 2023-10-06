CHICAGO — Before fall ends and winter begins, make sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful walking weather before it’s too late.
Grab yourself an unlimited ride day pass for the CTA and enjoy the city of Chicago with a drink at a local bar or restaurant at nearly every Blue Line station.
Find a list of “Bars and pubs” and “Restaurants” with a 3.8 rating and above on Google, as well as within a 10 to 15 minute walk to and from the specific CTA Blue line station below.
Rosemont
Bub City — 4.3 Rating
- 5441 Park Place
Park Tavern — 4.0 Rating
- 5433 Park Place
Red Bar — 3.9 Rating
- 9300 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
Cumberland
Bar Louie O’Hare — 3.9 Rating
- 5615 North Cumberland Avenue
Harlem (O’Hare Branch)
Earnie’s Tap — 4.7 Rating
- 7112 West Higgins Avenue
Teaser’s Pub — 4.1 Rating
- 7123 West Higgins Avenue
Jefferson Park
Rex Tavern — 4.6 Rating
- 4933 North Milwaukee Avenue
Jefferson Inn — 4.3 Rating
- 4874 North Milwaukee Avenue
The District House — 4.5 Rating
- 5722 West Higgins Avenue
Montrose
5th Province — 4.8 Rating
- 4626 North Knox Avenue
O’Donnell’s — 4.5 Rating
- 4500 North Elston Avenue
Irving Park
The Unforgettable Bar — 4.2 Rating
- 4206 West Irving Park Road
The Cabin at Old Irving — 4.6 Rating
- 4104 North Pulaski Road
Paddy Mac’s — 4.5 Rating
- 4157 North Pulaski Road
Brudder’s Sports Bar — 4.4 Rating
- 3600 North Pulaski Road
PL Lounge — 4.4 Rating
- 3456 North Pulaski Road
Hock Shop — 4.5 Rating
- 4369 North Elston Avenue
Belmont
Small Bar — 4.7 Rating
- 2956 North Albany Avenue
Logan Square
Off Site Bar — 4.5 Rating
- 2657 North Kedzie Avenue
The Old Plank — 4.4 Rating
- 2700 North Milwaukee Avenue
The Walk In — 4.6 Rating
- 2727 North Milwaukee Avenue
Bialystok Pub — 4.6 Rating
- 3653 West Diversey Avenue
California
Logan 11 Bar & Kitchen — 4.6 Rating
- 2230 North Milwaukee Avenue
Spilt Milk — 4.5 Rating
- 2758 West Fullerton Avenue
Bob Inn — 4.6 Rating
- 2609 West Fullerton Avenue
Cole’s Bar — 4.5 Rating
- 2338 North Milwaukee Avenue
Slippery Slope — 4.2 Rating
- 2357 North Milwaukee Avenue
The Heavy Feather — 4.6 Rating
- 2357 North Milwaukee Avenue
Emporium Arcade Bar — 4.4 Rating
- 2363 North Milwaukee Avenue
The Pink Squirrel — 4.4 Rating
- 2414 North Milwaukee Avenue
Western (O’Hare Branch)
Green Eye Lounge — 4.5 Rating
- 2403 West Homer Street
Floyd’s Pub — 4.4 Rating
- 1944 North Oakley Avenue
Jack & Ginger’s — 4.3 Rating
- 2048 West Armitage Avenue
The Corner Bar — 4.7 Rating
- 2224 North Leavitt Street
Web Pub Bucktown — 4.8 Rating
- 2026 West Webster Avenue
Lottie’s Pub — 4.4 Rating
- 1925 West Cortland Street
Damen
Estelle’s Cafe & Lounge — 4.4 Rating
- 2013 West North Avenue
Gracie O’Malley’s – Wicker Park — 4.7 Rating
- 1635 North Milwaukee Avenue
Pint — 4.2 Rating
- 1547 North Milwaukee Avenue
Division
Whiskey Business — 4.1 Rating
- 1367 North Milwaukee Avenue
Bangers & Lace Wicker Park — 4.4 Rating
- 1670 West Division Street
Little Vicious — 4.2 Rating
- 1725 West Division Street
Gold Star Bar — 4.3 Rating
- 1755 West Division Street
Black Hole Bar — 4.7 Rating
- 1942 West Division Street
The Inner Town Pub — 4.6 Rating
- 1935 West Thomas Street
Chicago
Matchbox Bar — 4.7 Rating
- 770 North Milwaukee Avenue
The Dandy Crown — 4.3 Rating
- 694 North Milwaukee Avenue
Five Star Bar — 4.5 Rating
- 1424 West Chicago Avenue
Chipp Inn — 4.7 Rating
- 832 North Greenview Avenue
Irish Nobleman Pub — 4.4 Rating
- 1367 West Erie Street
Grand
The Aderdeen Tap — 4.6 Rating
- 440 North Aberdeen Street
Kinzie On The Rocks — 4.9 Rating
- 370 North Desplaines Street
Jefferson Tap & Grille — 4.4 Rating
- 325 North Jefferson Street
New Line Tavern — 4.3 Rating
- 201 North Clinton Street
Clark/Lake
Monk’s Pub — 4.5 Rating
- 205 West Lake Street
Randolph Tavern — 4.0 Rating
- 188 West Randolph Street
Billy Goat Tavern (Millennium Park) — 4.2 Rating
- 60 East Lake Street
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill — 4.2 Rating
- 216 North Wabash Avenue
House of Blues — 4.4 Rating
- 329 North Dearborn Street
Mother Hubbard’s Sports Pub — 4.2 Rating
- 5 West Hubbard Street
O’Callaghan’s — 4.3 Rating
- 29 West Hubbard Street
Shamrock Club — 4.5 Rating
- 210 West Kinzie Street
Washington
Cardozo’s Pub — 4.1 Rating
- 170 West Washington Street
Stocks & Blondes — 4.3 Rating
- 40 North Wells Street
Monroe
Vol. 39 — 4.7 Rating
- 39 South LaSalle Street
Lockwood Restaurant & Bar — 4.3 Rating
- 17 East Monroe Street
Miller’s Pub — 4.4 Rating
- 134 South Wabash Avenue
2Twenty2 Tavern — 4.5 Rating
- 222 South Wabash Avenue
Jackson
Brando’s Speakeasy — 4.3 Rating
- 343 South Dearborn Street
Franklin Tap — 4.2 Rating
- 325 South Franklin Street
LaSalle
O’Neil’s on Wells — 4.1 Rating
- 411 South Wells Street
First Draft — 4.5 Rating
- 649 South Clark Street
Half Sour — 4.4 Rating
- 755 South Clark Street
Kasey’s Tavern — 4.6 Rating
- 701 South Dearborn Street
Bar Louie Printers Row — 4.2 Rating
- 47 West Polk Street
Clinton
Snorkelbox — 5.0 Rating
- 433 West Van Buren Street
The Junction Pub — 4.1 Rating
- 222 South Riverside Plaza
UIC-Halsted
Third Rail Tavern — 4.5 Rating
- 1133 West Madison Street
Dugans — 4.2 Rating
- 128 South Halsted Street
Fox Bar — 4.6 Rating
- 113-125 North Green Street
Haymarket Pub & Brewery — 4.3 Rating
- 737 West Randolph Street
Racine
Billy Goat Tavern (near United Center) — 4.2 Rating
- 1535 West Madison Street
The Bar 10 Doors — 4.2 Rating
- 1251 West Taylor Street
Taylor Street Tap — 4.6 Rating
- 1358 West Taylor Street
Hawkeye’s Bar — 4.2 Rating
- 1458 West Taylor Street
Illinois Medical District
Park Tavern — 4.2 Rating
- 1645 West Jackson Boulevard
Western (Forest Park Branch)
The Slide Bar — 4.4 Rating
- 939 South Western Avenue
The Dopest Bar & Grill — 4.0 Rating
- 2343 West Roosevelt Road
Oak Park
Avenue Ale House — 4.0 Rating
- 825 South Oak Park Avenue
Kettlestrings Tavern — 4.2 Rating
- 800 South Oak Park Avenue
Fitzgerald’s Sidebar — 4.6 Rating
- 1207 Clarence Avenue
Harlem (Forest Park Branch)
FatDuck Tavern & Grill — 4.5 Rating
- 7218 Madison Street
O’Sullivan’s Public House — 4.4 Rating
- 7244 Madison Street
Shanahan’s — 4.0 Rating
- 7353 Madison Street
Doc Ryan’s Bar & Grill — 3.9 Rating
- 7432 Madison Street
Forest Park
Angelo O’Leary’s — 4.3 Rating
- 7522 Madison Street
Blueberry Hill — 4.4 Rating
- 427 Des Plaines Avenue
Carole’s Next Best Thing — 4.2 Rating
- 7307 Roosevelt Road
Lucky’s Bar — 4.4 Rating
- 7123 Roosevelt Road