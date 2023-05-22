CHICAGO — On the cusp of his highly-anticipated new album, Lil Durk announced he will be hitting the road once again at the end of summer.

Lil Durk will be taking his “Sorry For The Drought Tour” to the United Center on Friday, August 11. His 2023 album “Almost Healed” will be released on Friday, May 26.

The Chicago-native has been nominated for three Grammy’s for his work on Kanye West’s “Donda,” and his 2020 collaboration hit “Laugh Now Cry Later” with Drake.

With over 24.3 million Spotify listeners each month, Lil Durk also took over the main stream with his hit songs “Broadway Girls” and “3 Headed Goat.”

Special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama will also be performing during the Chicago event, according to Live Nation.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on August 11.

Tickets can be purchased here.