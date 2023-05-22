CHICAGO — One of the biggest K-Pop groups will be coming to the Windy City this fall.
The South Korean group Aespa announced their first global tour “SYNK: KYPER LINE” will make a stop in Chicago at the Rosemont Theatre on Wednesday, August 30.
“Aespa’s name is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members of Aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data,” according to Live Nation. The group includes Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning.
With over 7.7 million listeners each month on Spotify, Aespa recently released their third album, “My World,” with hits such as “Spicy” and “Til’ We Meet Again.” But, the supergroup were the fastest to reach 100 million views on their 2020 video debut, “Black Mamba.”
The event will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. Tickets can be purchased here.
