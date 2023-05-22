CHICAGO — One of the biggest K-Pop groups will be coming to the Windy City this fall.

The South Korean group Aespa announced their first global tour “SYNK: KYPER LINE” will make a stop in Chicago at the Rosemont Theatre on Wednesday, August 30.

“Aespa’s name is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members of Aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data,” according to Live Nation. The group includes Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning.

K-Pop girl group aespa perform during the Circle Chart Music Awards in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

K-Pop girl group aespa pose for photos during the red carpet of the Circle Chart Music Awards in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Giselle, from left, Ningning, Karina and Winter of the Korean girl group Aespa perform on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park on Friday, July 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Winter, from left, Giselle, Ningning and Karina of the Korean girl group Aespa perform on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park on Friday, July 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Ningning, from left, Winter, Karina and Giselle of the Korean girl group Aespa perform on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park on Friday, July 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

With over 7.7 million listeners each month on Spotify, Aespa recently released their third album, “My World,” with hits such as “Spicy” and “Til’ We Meet Again.” But, the supergroup were the fastest to reach 100 million views on their 2020 video debut, “Black Mamba.”

The event will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information, click here.