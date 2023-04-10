Many Disneyland guests visit the park to meet their favorite characters, ride iconic attractions and enjoy some of its famous food items. But did you know that some of Disneyland’s iconic treats can be enjoyed outside the “Happiest Place on Earth?”

Dole Whip

Dole, the company behind the beloved park’s pineapple soft-serve Dole Whip, announced in March that the famed treat would be available in grocery stores nationwide.

The frozen snack item will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango, and strawberry. The company didn’t specify when the frozen treat would be available in stores.

The Dole Whip mix can also be purchased on Amazon.

A photo of Dole Whip purchased at the Disneyland park. (KTLA)

Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars

The famous Mickey Mouse ice cream bars sold at Disney Parks can also be found in your local Target, Ralphs and Walmart, along with other stores.

Disney released the ice cream bars in 2019, one of the many ways the company celebrated Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday.

The ice cream bars sold nationwide are smaller than those sold in the park.

Churros

Disneyland’s famous churros can also be purchased at various Smart and Final locations, according to Inside The Magic, a Disney blog website. The blog reported that Tio Pepe’s Churros Pastry Stix is the same churro brand used at the Disneyland Resort.

Mickey Beignets

In 2020, during the resort’s shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Disney Parks Blog released the official recipe for Mickey beignets, a popular snack sold in Disneyland and Downtown Disney.

Disney fans can also buy the official beignets mix at Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Express in Downtown Disney or buy it on Amazon.

Mickey Waffles

For some, a trip to Disneyland wouldn’t be complete without enjoying a hot plate of Mickey waffles. For Disney fans craving the dish but won’t be visiting the park anytime soon, they can still enjoy the popular breakfast item at home.

The Disney Food Blog reported that Disney uses Carbon’s Golden Malted Waffle Mix to make the famous dish. The waffle mix can be purchased on Amazon.

Joffrey’s Coffee

Joffrey’s Coffee, the official specialty coffee at Disney Parks, can also be purchased online.

Disney fans can also subscribe to the Disney Signature Coffee Collection for $43.69 a month to receive “specialty coffee blends inspired by Disney Parks & Resorts,” the company website said.

Main Street Popcorn Company

The popcorn sold at various locations across Disneyland can also be purchased on Amazon for about $15.