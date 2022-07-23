LISLE, Ill. — The Accordionists & Teachers Guild International is hosting their yearly Accordion Festival this weekend.

Some of the world’s best accordion players are in Lisle as a part of the festival, which is taking place at the Hyatt Regency and Wheaton College.

The festival runs until Sunday and attendees can find accordion concert events, a petting zoo, exhibit tables and accordion workshops scheduled throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.

For concert tickets and more information on the festival, visit the ATG’s website.