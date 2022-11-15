CHICAGO — As winter weather popped up around Chicagoland, a special holiday treat will make its debut in the Loop.

A red carpet was rolled out at the Chicago Cultural Center where an advance screening of the new ‘A Christmas Story’ will take place Tuesday evening.

Dubbed ‘A Christmas Story Christmas,’ the sequel is arriving nearly 40 years after the original classic, the catch this time around though is that Ralphie — played by Peter Billingsley — is all grown up, navigating the life of being a dad at Christmas time.

“The fans will see, when they watch the movie, that Ralphie’s all grown up, he’s got his own family now, it’s 1973 and he lives in Chicago,” Billingsley said.

Billingsley told WGN News it was important to screen the movie in Chicago. Part of the new film was also filmed in the Windy City.

“There was no way I was not going to come to Chicago and screen this movie,” Billingsley said. “I love this city. I’ve had the good fortune to work here a lot.”

The advanced screening takes place at 9 p.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center. A Christmas Story Christmas debuts nationwide on HBO Max Thursday.