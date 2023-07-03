ELMHURST, Ill — Two people were arrested after Elmhurst police found a large collection of fireworks Sunday night.

According to the Elmhurst Police Department, multiple reports of large commercial-grade fireworks were being detonated in a public street on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovers a large amount of fireworks with launch tubes.

Due to the size of the fireworks, the DuPage County Sheriff Bomb Squad responded to safely remove them from the scene.

“(The) use of large fireworks in dense residential neighborhoods is dangerous and against the law in Illinois,” Elmhurst police wrote on a Facebook post.

The Elmhurst Police Department charged two adults with violating the Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act. The pair could face fines up to $2,500 per offense if found guilty.