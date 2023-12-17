Search underway after bank robbery in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. — A search is underway for a man who robbed a bank in Elmhurst on Saturday, FBI agents say.

According to the FBI, the robbery happened just before noon at a US Bank branch located in the 500 block of South York Street.

Agents say after the man entered the bank, he handed an employee a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun.

Authorities believe the person responsible is between 25 and 30 years of age and stands about 6 feet tall. During the robbery, the man was spotted wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and a black surgical mask.

Agents released photos from the bank on Saturday in hopes of catching the person responsible.

Nobody was injured in the robbery and an investigation by the FBI is underway.

Anyone with information that could help authorities can report tips by calling 312-421-6700 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be filed anonymously.