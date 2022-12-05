ELMHURST, Ill. — Authorities say a vehicle traveling through a residential neighborhood in west suburban Elmhurst veered off the road and slammed into a home, taking off part of the front siding.

It happened in the 700 block of Junior Terrance just before 1 p.m.

The four occupants of the vehicle were unharmed.

The crash’s impact caused the car to roll over into a neighboring yard. While no one inside the residence was hurt, homeowner Eric Bowgren said the vehicle came close to where he was working.

“I was just sitting in my office working [when] I heard a loud crash,” Bowgren said. “The corner of the house was blown out, so I think somebody lost control of the car and just drove through our house, about 10 feet in front of me.”

Police questioned the driver of the vehicle, though the cause of the crash is unknown. No word on if charges are pending.