Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
84°
LIVE NOW
WGN Evening News
Chicago
84°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Texas School Shooting
Coronavirus
Chicago News
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Destination Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Dean’s List
WGN News Now
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site that killed 4
Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years prison sentence
Best — and worst — times to travel July 4 weekend
Video
Josh Duggar begins serving federal prison sentence
2022 Election Results for Illinois Primary
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny, isolated showers
Video
Top Stories
Dry air limits rain chances, but pattern may change …
80s return Tuesday as sun continues to shine
Video
Why not use weather averages based on the whole record …
Monday Forecast: Sunny, comfortable
Video
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
‘Hawlight’: Beau Dowling’s White Sox Ultimate Wish
Video
Top Stories
Gioilto returns to form, but Sox lose to Angels
David Montgomery bears down with Jarrett Payton
Video
Ricky O’Donnell breaks down Bulls offseason options
Video
Dee Brown named Roosevelt U’s men’s hoops coach
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Around Town visits Color Factory Chicago
Video
Top Stories
Rare collection of 300 cars on display at Klairmont …
Video
‘Rise of Gru’ star Steve Carell explains why he likes …
Video
9 @ 9: Mall brands are BACK!
Video
Robin talks about the big engagement
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
2022 Election Results for Illinois Primary
Polls close at 7 p.m. Central Time. Check back after 7 p.m. for real time results for the Illinois Primary Election June 28, 2022.