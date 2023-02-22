DOLTON, Ill. — Loved ones are pleading for justice in the unsolved murder of a south suburban businessman and father.

Tavares Davis ran “The Funnel Cake Man” with his wife NaKesha Davis in Orland Park and Merrillville, Indiana.

He was shot and killed last August in Dolton.

His family said he was found with no valuables, car keys, wallet, or jewelry.

Tavares Davis

Six months later, loved ones are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges in his murder.

Davis’ widow told WGN News that running the business and raising their children without him has been a struggle.

“It’s been a nightmare, to say the less,” Davis said. “The murder of my husband should not go unpunished. Those who are responsible should be held accountable. And you will be held accountable.

Davis says there are solid leads in the case but Dolton detectives need more information.

Crimestoppers is offering an additional $1,000 for any tip that leads to the suspect or suspects.