DOLTON, Ill. — Dolton police officers fatally shot an armed man while responding to a domestic dispute call Friday morning.

According to police, sometime before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 600 block of E. 144th St. Moments earlier, a woman called the police in fear for her safety, police added.

Arriving Dolton officers located the man, with officers in full uniform identifying themselves. According to police, officers asked the armed man to drop his weapon multiple times but after his continued refusal, the man was shot. The officers involved had working body cameras, police added.

It is unknown at this time if the male suspect fired any shots. The man was in his late 30s to early 40s and may have been an ex-boyfriend of the woman involved.

WGN News spoke with Janita Smith, a neighbor who heard the gunfire.

“It was about 5:10 in the morning. I heard about 10 or 15 gunshots and it was coming from the alley,” Smith said. “I called the Dolton police to make them aware of it and they were aware of it.”

Muntasir Simmons questions why the incident resulted in deadly gunfire.

“I just want to know what made them shoot him?” Simmons said. “It could be anybody…it definitely could be anybody.”

Dolton police have asked the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting.