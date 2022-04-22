At Wood Restaurant, Chef Devin Kreller prides himself on utilizing every part of the animal within his dishes to make sure no food is wasted. He joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with an in-depth look at his zero waste cooking method.

3335 N. Halsted St

Facebook @WoodChicago

Instagram @WoodChicago

woodchicago.com

Coq Au Vin Recipe



2 whole bone in chicken legs

1 cup of good quality red wine (like merlot or something you would drink)

1 small carrot peeled

4 each button mushroom

2 stalk celery

half a small white onion

1 fresh or dry bay leaf

4 sprigs of thyme

4 tbsp canola oil

15 g of kosher salt

1 quart of good quality chicken stock ( home-made from bones is best)

Method

First season the chicken legs well with the salt and place in the cooler for atleast 2 hours. Once the salt has absorbed into the meat, then cover with the red wine. Add the vegetables to the chicken and red wine. Then cover and let marinade overnight in the cooler. Next day take the chicken out of the wine and dry with a paper towel. Save the red wine marinade and the vegetables. In a Dutch oven or heavy bottom pot, add the oil and heat to medium high. Sear the chicken legs till caramelized nicely. Remove the chicken from the pan and add the vegetables from the marinade. Let them cook for a few minutes to release the flavor from the bottom of the pot. Then add the red wine and reduce it to about half. At this point add the chicken stock to the pot and bring to the boil. While this is cooking pre heat your oven to 300 degrees. Once the mix it boiling add the chicken and the herbs to the pot. Cover with foil or a lid and place in the oven for about 40 minutes to an hour till tender. Next let the chicken cool down in the sauce.. it is important not to remove the meat from the braise when hot, since the juices will run out of the protein and the chicken will be come dry. Once the chicken is chilled in the sauce. Remove the sauce and start to reduce in a separate small sauce pan. The sauce should be about one fifth of the original liquid. Season the sauce to taste and maybe use a small slurry of cornstarch to thicken if needed. Gently heat the chicken and vegetables in the sauce till warm, adding a splash of water if needed so sauce doesn’t over reduce. Then sever with your favorite sides and enjoy.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.