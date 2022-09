In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Tommy Talks is hosting a mental health pop-up to provide people with resources and the space to seek help. Joining us now with the details is founder and Executive Director Tommy Talley.

Thursday, September 29th

5 pm – 9 pm

10155 S. Ewing Avenue

Facebook @tommytalksnpo

Instagram @tommytalksnpo

tommytalksnpo.org

