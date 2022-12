Studio By Garden Streets is a brick-and-mortar shop that provides hands-on experiences in plants and nature, food and beverage, wellness and interactive games. Joining us now with some wreath making tips and tricks is founder, Jen Gouldstone.

NewCity Plaza Lincoln Park

1457 N. Halsted St., Suite B101

Instagram @stu_chicago

studio.gardenstreets.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.