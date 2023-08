Registration is now open for classes at the Joffrey Academy of Dance. World-class training will be on hand for students of all ages and level.

Abbott Academy Director of the Joffrey Ballet, Suzanne Lopez joined Daytime Chicago with more on why you might want to sign up your kids or maybe even for yourself for a class.

Joffrey.org/academy

Instagram: @joffreyballet

Facebook: The Joffrey Ballet

Twitter: @joffreyballet

Performance:

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.