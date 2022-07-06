West Town Bakery specializes in cakes, pastries, and other delicious dessert offerings. We’re celebrating World Chocolate day with their culinary director Chris Teixeira.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Posted:
Updated:
West Town Bakery specializes in cakes, pastries, and other delicious dessert offerings. We’re celebrating World Chocolate day with their culinary director Chris Teixeira.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now