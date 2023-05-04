The Kentucky Derby is the longest continuously held sporting event in the US and Woodford Reserve has been the presenting sponsor since 1999. Joining us now to discuss the history of the Kentucky Derby and share a few cocktail recipes is Woodford Reserve Brand Ambassador Sergio Serna.

WOODFORDRESERVE.com

COCKTAILS –

Woodford Reserve Spire:

1.5 oz Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

2 oz lemonade (3 parts lemon juice to 1 part simple syrup)

1 oz cranberry juice

Garnish with a lemon twist

Woodford Reserve Mint Julep:

2 oz Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

0.5 oz simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water)

4-6 mint leaves

Garnish with a mint sprig

