Chicago is a first class city, filled with cultural institutions and museums. One of the latest additions is the WNDR Museum. It started off as a pop-up, but the creators quickly realized it needs to be permanent. I went to check it out to see why it excites the senses.

1130 W. Monroe St

Facebook @wndrmuseum

Instagram @wndrmuseum

Twitter @wndrmuseum

wndrmuseum.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.