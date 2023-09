Tis the season for football and with football comes some great football faves from pizza, and wings to chips and dip. Whether you are tailgating or hosting a party instead of a beer, we are talking wine options to pair with your game day favorites. Award-winning Sommelier and Founder of Wine Rival Adam Sweders joins us now with more.

WINERIVAL.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.