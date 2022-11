While the turkey may be the star of Thanksgiving dinner, a good wine to pair with will take your meal to the next level. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now with a few wine pairings to enhance the flavors of your Thanksgiving dishes.

Instagram: @shallwewine

Twitter: @shallwewinechi

Facebook: Shall We Wine

shallwewine.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.