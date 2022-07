Back 2 School America is a Chicago-based non profit providing thousands of underserved kids with free school supplies to help them succeed in the classroom. Their new ‘Win School Supplies For An Entire School’ Contest will benefit 2 schools in the city. Here with the details is CEO Matthew Kurtzman.

Contest Dates: Now – July 25th

Facebook @back2schoolamerica

Instagram @back2schoolamerica

Twitter @B2SchoolAmerica

b2sa.org

