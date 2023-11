Ever wonder what happened *after* the Grinch met Cindy Lou Who? Now 40, Cindy Lou who is back at Theater Wit to explain how her life took a sordid turn after her Christmas Eve encounter. Veronica Garza AKA Cindy Lou who joins us now with more on her “Who’s Holiday” show.

Now – December 30th

Theater Wit

1229 W. Belmont Ave

Facebook @theaterwit

Instagram @theaterwit

Twitter @theaterwit

theaterwit.org

