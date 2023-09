‘When Amy Met Donny’ takes a deep dive into the works of two musical legacies gone too soon – Amy Winehouse and Donny Hathaway. Joining us now is Donny’s daughter and Founder of the Donny Hathaway Legacy Project – Donnita Hathaway.

Thursday, September 21st

Doors open at 4:30 pm

Epiphany Hall

201 S. Ashland Ave

Donny Hathaway Legacy Project

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.